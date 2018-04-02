Jupai (JP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media stories about Jupai (NYSE:JP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jupai earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.9574670884863 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

NYSE JP opened at $20.37 on Monday. Jupai has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $657.75, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Jupai had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited (Jupai), formerly Jupai Investment Group, is a Cayman Islands-based third-party wealth management service provider. The Company focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to individuals in People’s Republic of China (PRC) who have investable assets in excess of three million Renminbi (RMB).

