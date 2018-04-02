Just Energy Group (JE) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Just Energy Group earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.943569369855 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.72, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.79. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $718.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.79 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 214.69%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Just Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Just Energy Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase 9,730,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

