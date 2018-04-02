K92 Mining (KNT) Director Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Director Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk purchased 100,000 shares of K92 Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk purchased 62,500 shares of K92 Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk purchased 66,000 shares of K92 Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,320.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk purchased 10,000 shares of K92 Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Bryan James Rees Slusarchuk purchased 50,000 shares of K92 Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

KNT opened at C$0.65 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$1.06.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. It focuses on the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

