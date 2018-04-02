Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 5,000 Shares of Kaman Co. (KAMN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kaman were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kaman in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,727.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.79. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Kaman had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

