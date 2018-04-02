Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) Shares Bought by Palo Alto Investors LLC

Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Karyopharm Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Palo Alto Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LLC owned about 7.16% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $34,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 384,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $13.42 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $666.34, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 67,267.47% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%. Karyopharm Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3163.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 723,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $42,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,625. 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-kpti-position-raised-by-palo-alto-investors-llc-updated-updated.html.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1.

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.