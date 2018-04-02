KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on KB Home and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,468.38, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. KB Home has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 682,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/kb-home-kbh-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.