Wedbush Lowers KB Home (KBH) Price Target to $32.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBH. Buckingham Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $28.45 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,468.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in KB Home by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/kb-home-kbh-pt-lowered-to-32-00-at-wedbush-updated.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.