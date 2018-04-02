Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Financial Institutions (FISI) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

FISI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

FISI stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $470.76, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.13. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.34%. equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $48,189.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 617,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

