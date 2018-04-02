Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 121,161 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 150,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 64,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98,297.25, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $8,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,934 shares of company stock valued at $34,979,151. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

