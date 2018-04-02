KemCredit Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (KMC)

KemCredit (CURRENCY:KMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. KemCredit has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of KemCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KemCredit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KemCredit has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00700162 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00168193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030437 BTC.

KemCredit’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. KemCredit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for KemCredit is /r/kemcredit. KemCredit’s official website is kemfe.org. KemCredit’s official Twitter account is @kemfesupport.

KemCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy KemCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KemCredit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KemCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

