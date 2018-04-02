Kenneth J. Bacon Purchases 600 Shares of Welltower (WELL) Stock

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Director Kenneth J. Bacon acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $32,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Welltower stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. Welltower has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $20,229.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on Welltower and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Welltower from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kenneth J. Bacon Purchases 600 Shares of Welltower (WELL) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/kenneth-j-bacon-acquires-600-shares-of-welltower-inc-well-stock-updated-updated.html.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.