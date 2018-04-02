Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($38.27) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($34.57) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.56 ($32.78).

ETR:JEN opened at €28.72 ($35.46) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €20.68 ($25.53) and a 52-week high of €34.82 ($42.99).

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

