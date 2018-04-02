Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €23.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €23.00 ($28.40) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on P1Z. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($30.31) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. equinet set a €21.50 ($26.54) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.36 ($27.61).

P1Z remained flat at $€24.26 ($29.95) on Friday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.00 ($20.99) and a 12-month high of €24.34 ($30.05).

