Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($209.88) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($222.22) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($179.01) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €196.00 ($241.98) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.50 ($179.63) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.79 ($200.97).

ETR:PFV opened at €126.30 ($155.93) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €101.60 ($125.43) and a 52-week high of €175.40 ($216.54).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a supplier of vacuum solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, as well as for leak detection. The Company’s segments include Germany, USA, Europe (excluding Germany and France), Republic of Korea, Asia (excluding Republic of Korea), France and Other.

