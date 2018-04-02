Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.27 ($87.99).

Shares of LXS remained flat at $€62.20 ($76.79) during midday trading on Thursday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52-week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

