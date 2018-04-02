Kering (KER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €425.67 ($525.51).

KER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €405.00 ($500.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €390.00 ($481.48) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($555.56) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €400.00 ($493.83) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €460.00 ($567.90) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of KER stock traded down €4.60 ($5.68) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €381.90 ($471.48). The stock had a trading volume of 283,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a market cap of $48,230.00 and a PE ratio of 26.88. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($285.62) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($515.31).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

