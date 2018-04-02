Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other Keryx Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $27,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Holmes sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $27,181.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,182 shares of company stock worth $208,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

KERX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,263. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.87, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $539.87, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 269.52% and a negative return on equity of 10,954.62%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

