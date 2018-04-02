Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given a $179.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KeyCorp set a $179.00 price target on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a $212.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. B. Riley set a $220.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.47.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $200.39 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $180.48 and a twelve month high of $232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,910.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total value of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

