Kilroy Realty (KRC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media coverage about Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kilroy Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0002139557213 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $69.30. 451,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,005.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kilroy Realty (KRC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/kilroy-realty-krc-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.