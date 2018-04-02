Kimball Electronics (KE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kimball Electronics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.6264107407444 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 55,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,419. The company has a market cap of $431.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.15 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries.

