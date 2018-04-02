Head-To-Head Analysis: Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) and RadiSys (RSYS)

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ: KE) and RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kimball Electronics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadiSys has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimball Electronics and RadiSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A RadiSys 0 0 5 0 3.00

RadiSys has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 461.62%. Given RadiSys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RadiSys is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimball Electronics and RadiSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $930.91 million 0.46 $34.17 million N/A N/A RadiSys $133.77 million 0.19 -$52.60 million ($0.55) -1.17

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than RadiSys.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball Electronics and RadiSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 1.66% 9.65% 5.86% RadiSys -39.33% -71.41% -20.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of RadiSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of RadiSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats RadiSys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries. The Company offers various engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services, such as design services; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAS); industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing, which include testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, and product life cycle management. It is engaged in producing safety critical electronic assemblies for the automotive market.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services. The Company’s Software-Systems segment consists of three product families: FlowEngine, MediaEngine and CellEngine. Also included in the Software-Systems segment is its Professional Service organization. The Company’s Embedded Products and Hardware Services segment provides customers with hardware based products targeted at the communications and healthcare markets. Products within this segment fall under primary categories, including T-Series Advanced Telecommunications Computing Architecture (ATCA) Platforms, Component Object Model (COM) Express and Rackmount Servers, and Other Products.

