Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) Market Capitalization Hits $130.18 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $130.18 million and approximately $290,198.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox, Bancor Network and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00692033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00161023 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, COSS and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to buy Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

