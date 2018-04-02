Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $248,152.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $129.74 million and $248,152.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00697969 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00174970 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, EtherDelta and Bancor Network. It is not possible to purchase Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

