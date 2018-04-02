Kindred Healthcare (KND) and Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Financial Analysis

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE: KND) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kindred Healthcare and Healthcare Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Healthcare $6.03 billion 0.14 -$698.35 million $0.34 26.91 Healthcare Services Group $1.87 billion 1.69 $88.22 million $1.19 35.87

Healthcare Services Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kindred Healthcare. Kindred Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kindred Healthcare and Healthcare Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Healthcare 1 4 1 0 2.00 Healthcare Services Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kindred Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Healthcare Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Services Group is more favorable than Kindred Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Kindred Healthcare and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Healthcare -11.16% 4.64% 0.50% Healthcare Services Group 4.73% 23.17% 14.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Healthcare has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Services Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Healthcare Services Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kindred Healthcare does not pay a dividend. Healthcare Services Group pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats Kindred Healthcare on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc., incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States. The Company operates through divisions: the Kindred at Home division, the hospital division, the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division and the nursing center division. These divisions represent six segments: home health services, hospice services, hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, RehabCare and nursing centers. The home health services and hospice services operating segments are contained within the Kindred at Home division while the Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services and RehabCare operating segments are both contained within the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: housekeeping, laundry, linen and other services (Housekeeping), and dietary department services (Dietary). Its housekeeping service involves the management of a client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing resident rooms and common areas of a client’s facility. Its dietary services consist of managing the client’s dietary department, which is responsible for food purchasing, meal preparation and providing professional dietitian services, including the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents.

