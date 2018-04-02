Kindred Healthcare (KND) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Healthcare earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 46.8017518881589 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE KND opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.44, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Kindred Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kindred Healthcare will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

