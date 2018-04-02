Kirkland’s Home (KIRK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $653.1-665.8 million (+3-5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.25 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. B. Riley started coverage on Kirkland’s Home in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s Home from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

KIRK stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Kirkland’s Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $154.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Kirkland’s Home had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland’s Home will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirkland’s Home news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of Kirkland’s Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Home Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and gifts in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall décors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products.

