KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on KKR & Co. L.P. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE KKR) traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $10,695.00, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $941.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.36 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.00802265219443134%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,247,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 267,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 47,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

