California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.47 Million Stake in KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of KLA-Tencor worth $27,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,446,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,516,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,792,000 after acquiring an additional 208,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,185,000 after acquiring an additional 218,032 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,399,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,512,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,960,000 after acquiring an additional 705,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

KLAC stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,991.61, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.73.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $975.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.00 million. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

KLA-Tencor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $296,637.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $52,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,465.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,445 shares of company stock worth $2,579,450. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

