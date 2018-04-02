KLA-Tencor (KLAC) versus CyberOptics (CYBE) Financial Analysis

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ: KLAC) and CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberOptics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of KLA-Tencor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of CyberOptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of KLA-Tencor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of CyberOptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KLA-Tencor pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CyberOptics does not pay a dividend. KLA-Tencor pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KLA-Tencor and CyberOptics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA-Tencor 0 3 10 0 2.77 CyberOptics 0 0 3 0 3.00

KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus price target of $122.08, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. CyberOptics has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Given KLA-Tencor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLA-Tencor is more favorable than CyberOptics.

Profitability

This table compares KLA-Tencor and CyberOptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA-Tencor 17.28% 85.81% 20.18% CyberOptics 2.46% 1.75% 1.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLA-Tencor and CyberOptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA-Tencor $3.48 billion 4.69 $926.07 million $5.94 17.64 CyberOptics $53.33 million 2.13 $1.31 million $0.13 125.38

KLA-Tencor has higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics. KLA-Tencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberOptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KLA-Tencor beats CyberOptics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems. It also provides SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. In addition, the company offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; inspection system products primarily used in the semiconductor and SMT electronic assembly industries for process control, inspection, and metrology; AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. Further, it provides metrology products, such as CyberGage 360 and SQ3000 3D CMM, which are used as in-line or off-line metrology tools in the SMT, semiconductor, and consumer electronics manufacturing industries; and WaferSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the electronic assembly circuit board manufacturers, including end-user customers manufacturing their own circuit boards, original design manufacturers, electronics manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies; and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory manufacturers through independent sales representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.