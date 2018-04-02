KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Receives $71.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,376,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,992,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 896,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,435,967.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,902,420. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in KMG Chemicals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KMG Chemicals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in KMG Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in KMG Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KMG Chemicals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMG Chemicals stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. 130,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,760. KMG Chemicals has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,016.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. KMG Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

