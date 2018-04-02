Knowles (KN) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $11.85

Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 535187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1,126.70, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $43,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,009 shares of company stock valued at $114,693. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Knowles by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 253,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

