Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €74.50 ($91.98) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.64 ($94.62).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR:SKB opened at €74.55 ($92.04) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a 52-week high of €74.25 ($91.67).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/koenig-74-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets-updated.html.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.