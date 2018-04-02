Kore Market Cap Achieves $4.26 Million (KORE)

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Kore has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $742,272.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kore coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00030192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kore has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030687 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011930 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00070926 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020273 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00413873 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kore Profile

Kore (KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. Kore’s official website is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kore (KORE) is an x13 algorithm alternative crypto currency. The block time is 60 seconds – the PoS rate is 8% and the PoW phase lasts 7 days. There was a premine of 0.83%. “

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kore must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

