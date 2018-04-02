Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,976 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 438.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.31 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $62.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75,923.79, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

