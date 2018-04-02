Critical Comparison: Triumph Group (TGI) vs. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) and Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Triumph Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Triumph Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $751.90 million 1.42 -$42.70 million $0.04 257.25 Triumph Group $3.53 billion 0.35 -$42.95 million $6.54 3.85

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triumph Group. Triumph Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Triumph Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions -5.68% 0.73% 0.31% Triumph Group -7.68% 27.59% 5.31%

Dividends

Triumph Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions does not pay a dividend. Triumph Group pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Triumph Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56 Triumph Group 2 6 3 0 2.09

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 30.66%. Triumph Group has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Triumph Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Triumph Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial systems, and unmanned ground and seaborne systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls and distributes a portfolio of aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The Company offers a range of products and services to the aerospace industry through three segments: Triumph Aerostructures Group, whose companies are engaged in the design, manufacture, assembly and integration of metallic and composite aerostructures and structural components for the aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market; Triumph Aerospace Systems Group, whose companies design, engineer and manufacture a range of build-to-print components, assemblies and systems also for the OEM market, and Triumph Aftermarket Services Group, whose companies serve aircraft fleets, such as commercial airlines, the United States military and cargo carriers, through the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft components and accessories manufactured by third parties.

