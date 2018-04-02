Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €120.00 ($148.15) target price from analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($139.51) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €111.93 ($138.19).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN remained flat at $€109.40 ($135.06) on Thursday. Krones has a one year low of €98.70 ($121.85) and a one year high of €121.25 ($149.69).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Krones (KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/krones-krn-pt-set-at-120-00-by-commerzbank-updated-updated.html.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.