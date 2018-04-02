Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $655,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,766.00, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

