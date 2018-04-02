Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,766.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

