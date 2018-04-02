Kura Oncology (KURA) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.04

Press coverage about Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kura Oncology earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4344380825496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KURA traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.38, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

