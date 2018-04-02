KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KVH Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of KVHI remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,386. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $181.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.11 million. equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $34,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,216 shares of company stock worth $169,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 211,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 32,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

