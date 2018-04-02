Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) Market Capitalization Hits $125.96 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $125.96 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00013607 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Binance and TDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00692033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00161023 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinrail, EtherDelta, Liqui, Huobi, Kucoin, Coinnest, Gate.io, Cryptopia, BigONE, Tidex, TDAX, Binance, OKEx and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyber Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.