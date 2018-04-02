Zacks Investment Research Lowers L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Sell

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the final quarter of fiscal 2017, L Brands was hit primarily due to soft first quarter and fiscal 2018 view. Consequently, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Of late, the Zacks Consensus Estimate also witnessed downward revisions. Moreover, shrinking gross margin remains a major concern. Management anticipates gross margin to deteriorate year over year in the first quarter. However, the big take away from this quarter was sharp increase in revenues. Moreover, L Brands’ efforts to streamline Victoria’s Secret business, localizing assortments and enhancing direct business bode well. The company is also confident about achieving growth in the long run and anticipates annual operating income to improve by 10%. Further, the company’s foray into international markets is likely to provide long-term growth opportunities.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $49.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

LB stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60. The stock has a market cap of $10,785.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. L Brands has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,436,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,512,000 after buying an additional 4,466,237 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $120,549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,045.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after buying an additional 996,468 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,156,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,952,000 after buying an additional 935,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

