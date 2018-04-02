L Brands (LB) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.07

News headlines about L Brands (NYSE:LB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1260948848921 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

NYSE:LB traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,205. The company has a market capitalization of $10,785.35, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L Brands has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

