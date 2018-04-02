L Brands (LB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts predict that L Brands (NYSE:LB) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $13.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on L Brands from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in L Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in L Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. 2,053,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10,785.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. L Brands has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $63.10.

L Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

