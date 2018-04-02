L3 Technologies (LLL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.7813947735274 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LLL traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $207.50. 1,156,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,738. L3 Technologies has a 12 month low of $159.43 and a 12 month high of $218.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,270.58, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. L3 Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

In other L3 Technologies news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $8,124,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,077,132 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

