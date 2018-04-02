L3 Technologies (LLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. The company also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. In addition to its strong presence in the U.S. defense space, the company continues to enjoy a steady flow of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts as well. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends, ongoing share repurchases and earnings accretive acquisitions. Apart from boosting dividend payments, the company also carries out share buybacks to maximize shareholder value. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. Going forward, margin headwinds may continue on account of lower contract profit rates on select new business. The company also underperformed its broader industry in the last one year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

L3 Technologies stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.38. The company had a trading volume of 232,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,943. L3 Technologies has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $16,270.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.04, for a total transaction of $7,786,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total transaction of $320,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,077,132 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

