La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. La Jolla Pharmaceutical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6254522657126 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.30. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.49). equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LJPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $20,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Carver purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $32,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,544,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,485,863. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

