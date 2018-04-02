La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,650,000.00 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. 1,031,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,359. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $776.59, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.49). equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LJPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,220,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,635 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,079,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,063,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

