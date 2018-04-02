Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $27,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,887,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,405,824.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total value of $213,813.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,309.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $9,851,701 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $183.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

NYSE:LH opened at $161.75 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,482.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

