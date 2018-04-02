Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Now Covered by Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GECC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $65,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Quantum Capital Management owned 0.46% of Great Elm Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

